Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,020 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.49. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

