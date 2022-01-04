mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and $1.57 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005197 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001195 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055745 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006440 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

