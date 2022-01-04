MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 7,674 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,963,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 96,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09.

