MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.