MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK stock opened at $268.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.69. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

