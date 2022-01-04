MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 5,114 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.