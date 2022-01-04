MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 959 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

