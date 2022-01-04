Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.18.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR opened at $27.67 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 56,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 86,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.