My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $1.44 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00063399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00071929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.04 or 0.08181598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00080064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.88 or 0.99950719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007512 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.