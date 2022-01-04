Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Position Boosted by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up 2.0% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Natera were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natera by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Natera by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $232,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,143,672 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.63 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.