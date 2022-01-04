Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Update

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,330,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NHMD traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 2,839,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,331. Nate’s Food has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Nate's Food alerts:

About Nate’s Food

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nate's Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nate's Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.