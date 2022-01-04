Nestree Hits Market Cap of $26.06 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $26.06 million and $7.29 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.70 or 1.00284261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00091029 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00035036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.01022425 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00025642 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.