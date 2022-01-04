NetApp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

NetApp has increased its dividend by 63.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

