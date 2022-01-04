NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NTGR stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $914.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NETGEAR by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NETGEAR by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

