New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in December

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the November 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWWCF remained flat at $$3.04 on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.
About New China Life Insurance
