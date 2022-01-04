New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in December

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the November 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWWCF remained flat at $$3.04 on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

