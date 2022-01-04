New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,140 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.47% of Healthcare Services Group worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

HCSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

