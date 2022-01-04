New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rambus were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 199,385 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rambus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.