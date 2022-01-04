New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.72 Million Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,177 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of CDK Global worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,619,000 after purchasing an additional 417,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,340,000 after buying an additional 137,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,595,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,272,000 after buying an additional 99,715 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of CDK opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.