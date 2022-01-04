New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.48 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Jabil worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,634 shares of company stock worth $12,782,418 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

