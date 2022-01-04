New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of PROG worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 100,556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 82,537 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE PRG opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

