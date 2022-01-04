New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

