New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 185,193 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of Gogo worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gogo by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gogo by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

GOGO opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOGO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

