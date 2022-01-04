New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 185,193 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of Gogo worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 106.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

GOGO stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

