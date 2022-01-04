New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,538 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Brunswick worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 11.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Brunswick by 16.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

