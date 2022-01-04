Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Down 99.0% in December

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Macquarie raised Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 124,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,994. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

