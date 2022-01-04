Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.07

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.17. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 414,412 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $290.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 57.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

