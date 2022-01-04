NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Up 2.8%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.37. 1,903,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,703,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

