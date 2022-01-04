Nexo Price Reaches $2.65 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00005676 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $10.39 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

