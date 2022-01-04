NextCapital Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,208,981 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,208,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,568,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

VTIP stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

