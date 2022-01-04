NextCapital Advisers Inc. Buys 1,129,478 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.3% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned 0.37% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $171,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 325,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 67,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.31%.

