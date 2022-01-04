NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.87

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $4.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 29,327 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 41,422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 356.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,559,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

