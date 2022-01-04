NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a better risk-based capital ratio. Its mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from a strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates. The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders. Its shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, NMI Holdings expects to face significant increase in default population and thus anticipates incurring additional claims expense as well as increasing loss reserves.”

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,585. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NMI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMI (NMIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.