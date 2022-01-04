Noir Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $246,046.55 and $412.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noir has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00227865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.00517398 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,453,373 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

