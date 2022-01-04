Northland Securities Increases Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target to $42.00

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Northland Securities to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

MSP traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,777. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 5,849 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $157,923.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,426 shares of company stock worth $4,183,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Datto by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Datto by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Datto by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datto by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

