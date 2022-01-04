Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.18

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.18 and traded as high as $32.38. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 39,081 shares.

NWPX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $29,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $147,195. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $1,522,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 67.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

