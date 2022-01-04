Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Trimmed by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

