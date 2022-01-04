NuBits Price Tops $0.0429 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. NuBits has a market cap of $471,059.47 and approximately $32.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuBits has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001663 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000136 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.