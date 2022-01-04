NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NuVasive by 34.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 285,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 47.7% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 0.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 207,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 66.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its position in NuVasive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.62.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -106.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

