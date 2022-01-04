Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NYSE JPT traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 10,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

