Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,348,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 667,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 127,994 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 530,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 97,791 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.