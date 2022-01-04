Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $6.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
