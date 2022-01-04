Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Update

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 274.1% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

