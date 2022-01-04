O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

