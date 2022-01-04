O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $494.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

