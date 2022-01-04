O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $857,000 Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

