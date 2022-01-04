O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

