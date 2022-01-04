O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,608 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

