O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in News by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after buying an additional 1,963,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in News by 359.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,252,000 after buying an additional 1,520,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,586,000 after buying an additional 1,274,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in News by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 1,257,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

