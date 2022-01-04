Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.87

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 492955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

OBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.16. The stock has a market cap of C$466.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.