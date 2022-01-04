Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,542.50

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,542.50 ($20.79) and last traded at GBX 1,556 ($20.97), with a volume of 2068208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,678 ($22.61).

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCDO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.60) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($28.57) to GBX 2,065 ($27.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,501.92 ($33.71).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,722.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,811.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of £11.93 billion and a PE ratio of -78.14.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.