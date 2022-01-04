Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Up 49.5% in December

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. 24,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,052. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $242.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 105,203 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 90,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

